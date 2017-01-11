Fort Worth infant loves the Dallas Cowboys

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) — Lola Catron lives in Fort Worth and is a big Dallas Cowboys fan. That wouldn’t be surprising – the Cowboys are America’s Team, after all – but Lola is only three months old. She hasn’t been a happy baby and that’s no surprise, either. As Fox 4 reports she’s already had two heart surgeries after being born with a congenital defect. But when she cries her parents, Laura and Bryan, say all they have to do to calm their daughter is put on a video of a Cowboys game. They say she stops crying instantly. Nothing else works, not toys or cartoons — just a Cowboys game. They’ve tried other football games and say Lola cries at any game that doesn’t feature the Boys. They tried a Cleveland Browns game and Lola screamed with dismay.

That’s not surprising, either.

