Early Competition at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) When the 121st Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off on Friday, one group of competitors will already have their prizes. The Chisholm Challenge horseback competition is in its 14th year and takes place a few days before crowds descend on the stockyards. 200 equestrians of all ages and ranges of disabilities get a chance in the spotlight. 11-year-old Jason Chavez took home second place and told WFAA he’s learned a lot about riding horses because of the event. Click here if you’d like to help or participate.

Copyright 2017 WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved