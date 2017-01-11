Cornyn: Replacing Obamacare Means More Freedom for Customers

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Republicans are offering what an Obamacare replacement could look like.

Senator John Cornyn, of Texas, gave some examples in a teleconference Wednesday of more freedom to customers.

“If you’re a young person, there is no reason why you should have to be health coverage at a price you can’t afford in order to subsidize health coverage for somebody else,” Cornyn said. “That’s what Obamacare does.”

Republicans have long been in favor of keeping two key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Those include allowing children to stay on their parents’ insurance longer and the removal of pre-existing conditions.

President-elect Donald Trump said at a news conference Wednesday the repeal and replace will happen essentially simultaneously.

(Copyright 2017, WBAP/KLIF. All Rights Reserved.)