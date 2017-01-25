Study reveals huge human trafficking problem in Texas

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — University of Texas researchers report there are an estimated 313,000 human trafficking victims in Texas including nearly 79,000 minors involved in sex trafficking.

The groundbreaking study was published by the Institute on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at UT’s School of Social Work. In the investigation human trafficking victims are defined as people who are forced into commercial sex, forced labor or domestic servitude by violence, deception and coercion.

Of the total about 234,000 workers are victims of labor trafficking in migrant farm work, construction, landscaping and restaurant work.

Noël Busch-Armendariz, who directs the Institute on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, told the Austin American Statesman, “This is our first glimpse into the scope and impact of human trafficking in Texas. Few states have this kind of insight into the number of people being exploited.”

The study estimates Texas spends $6.5 billion on the lifetime costs of providing care to minor and youth sex trafficking. That includes costs of law enforcement and social services.

