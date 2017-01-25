Self Driving Cars are Coming to Texas

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas will soon become a testing ground for self driving cars. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it has named Texas a national Automated Vehicle Proving Ground for the testing of connected and automated vehicle technologies.
In a press release, Texas Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director Marc Williams said, “with five of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities in Texas and our population expected to potentially double by the year 2050, Texas must be a leader in new technology that addresses transportation challenges. This partnership puts Texas at the forefront of automated vehicle technologies that likely will shape the future of transportation around the world.”
In North Texas, the driver less cars will be tested at the University of Texas at Arlington and along I-30. Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso will also be used as test markets.