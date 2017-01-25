High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A carjacking suspect is in the hospital after he crashed his car during a high-speed chase with Dallas police.

Investigators said three armed men stole a couple’s car in the parking lot of Woodrow Wilson High School just before midnight.

When officers spotted the car and attempted to pull it over, they said the driver sped away.

Two of the suspects took off on foot.

The driver eventually crashed into a train crossing sign just southeast of Downtown Dallas and was thrown from the car.

Police are still looking for the other suspects.

