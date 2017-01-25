Fort Worth Expands Panhandling Ordinance

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Fort Worth has passed a measure that adds rules for panhandlers.

The ordinance now forbids panhandling near ATMs, parking meters or entrances to buildings. It doesn’t make panhandling illegal.

“Our ordinance is expanding to allow our officers a better chance to police those who are in the street,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “In a growing city and a growing society of needs, panhandling always becomes an issue.”

A rule that would have made it illegal to give panhandlers money was removed from the ordinance. “This council is not going to look at this so-called ‘John Ordinance’ that would make it against the law to give to people. That’s not what Fort Worth is about,” said Price.

