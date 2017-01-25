DISD Teacher Blackmailed After Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Dallas Independent School District teacher was allegedly blackmailed by a former student who threatened to expose their sexual relationship to police.

DISD police said Thao Sandy Doan, a teacher at Raul Quintanilla Senior Middle School, allegedly paid the student almost $28,000.00 to keep their sexual relationship quiet.

The student’s mother reported the incident to the school and handed investigators screen shots of text messages between her son and Doan.

According to the Dallas Morning News, an affidavit states that the mother told police that her son was getting large amounts of money from Doan and he was using it for illegal purposes.

Police said Doan admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student throughout the last half of 2015.

She told investigators that someone she didn’t know began contacting her about the money in January of 2016.

Doan said the person would call her from different numbers about different drop-off sites for the payments.

She is charged with sexual assault.

