Thousands of People Expected to Attend Funeral Services for Little Elm Police Officer Today

PLANO(WBAP/KLIF News) – The Little Elm police officer killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Funeral services for Detective Jerry Walker will be held at the Prestonwood Baptist Church on West Park Boulevard in Plano at 10 a.m.

Officers from across the country are expected to attend the services, including the New York Police Department’s Ceremonial Unit.

Walker was shot to death during a standoff outside a home last Tuesday after responding to a home where a gunman had barricaded himself inside.

The suspect, identified as Rudy Garcia, was found dead after a standoff that lasted more than six hours.

On Monday, hundreds of people lined the streets of Little Elm as Walker’s body was taken from the funeral home to Prestonwood Baptist Church.

His family has been inundated with support from the community since his death. One resident said it’s a loss suffered by all.

“These people lay their lives on the line every day. They don’t know what’s going to happen. Their family needs to know that it means something to all of us not just them,” she said.

Frisco Police Chaplain Randy Creech said people support police but after last year’s shooting in Dallas, they may struggle to find a way to show it.

“They really don’t have many outlets to make that connection to be honest,” he said.

Some Little Elm residents said Walker’s death brought the town together but they hope their neighbors will keep supporting police.

“Why can’t this be on a daily basis. When a tragedy comes people unite and we hope and pray that they stay united. It’s just hear today and gone tomorrow,” he said.

Detective Walker joined the Little Elm Police Department in 1998. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

A fund has been set up to help the Walker family at the Capital One Bank on Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. You can make a donation at any Capital One Bank in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

