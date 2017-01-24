The City of Keller is looking for a Mystery Artist

DALLAS, TX. (WBAP/KLIF News) – Someone’s painting beautiful pictures in a tunnel at a Keller Park. They’re so good, the City is now trying to find the artist!

Gary Davis, Manager of the Keller Park & Recreation Department says about a week ago a landscape supervisor discovered the drawing of a deer under the Bear Creek Parkway near the Keller Town Hall. Davis says the Supervisor took and picture of it and sent it to him to see if he should paint over it. Davis immediately said “no, to me this is art, lets not paint over that”. A few days later there was a drawing of an Armadillo and then the bird. Davis says the artist is not in trouble, in fact they would like to find the person to see if they are interested in doing some more work, maybe even a mural in the tunnel.

The problem is they have absolutely no idea who it is or even when it’s happening. Davis does believe the bird had to be drawn during the day just for needed light. He says “it’s such beautiful detail, you can see the brush strokes. This is some that is extremely talented and we’d just like to meet them, no strings attached.”

