The City of Fort Worth to Crack Down on Panhandlers

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – The City of Fort Worth is considering taking major steps to curb aggressive panhandlers. The city council is scheduled to discuss the growing issue at its meeting on Tuesday.

Council members said the panhandlers are a growing nuisance to residents and businesses. A controversial proposal to make it illegal to give panhandlers money has been tabled for now but the council will vote to repeal a portion of the city’s ordinance that makes loitering for begging illegal.

The council said it wants to replace it with tougher language, that regulates panhandling and solicitation in public places private property.

The new ordinance states that a person can’t panhandle within 20 feet of an ATM, the entrance of a restaurant or within 50 feet of a public or private school.

The new ordinance will also set guidelines for when a solicitation becomes an offense.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the new ordinance states that a panhandler becomes aggressive when they resort to threatening gestures or continue to solicit a person that has already said no.

The proposal to make it illegal to give money to panhandlers, which was written by Council member Cary Moon, could go up for a vote within the next few weeks.



