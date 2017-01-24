Texas high court will hear gay spousal benefits arguments

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — The Texas Supreme Court will reconsider a case that confirmed benefits for spouses of gay government workers.

The original lawsuit was filed against the city of Houston for affording spouses of gay city employees the same benefits as spouses in traditional marriages. Plaintiffs in the case held that the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark gay marriage decision only gave gay people the right to marry, not the right to equal benefits. Lower courts rejected the argument. In September Texas Supreme Court declined to hear the case by a vote of 8-1. Plaintiffs filed for a rehearing with the support of friend of the court briefs from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and by a group of state legislators. Following the election of Donald Trump to the White House the court reversed itself and agreed to hear the case.

In a published report Bloomberg suggests the elected justices are reacting to the conservative shift of political winds in a red state and across the country as a whole.

During his campaign Donald Trump didn’t make an issue of gay marriage, saying simply “it is the law of the land”.

(Copyright 2017, WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved.)