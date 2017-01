FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Fort Worth Stock Show is doing its part in the battle against breast cancer.

50% of Tuesday’s rodeo and admissions tickets will be donated to Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth.

Organizers are asking visitors and participants to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer survivors.

The Stock Show runs through Feb. 4.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.