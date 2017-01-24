Rowers Complain of Trashy Lake

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Bachman Lake at Marsh Lane and Northwest Highway has so much debris that some who frequent the city-owned lake say it’s a safety hazard.

Dallas Rowing Club Board Member Matt Naifeh told WFAA-TV that a group of about 50 volunteers recently spent time cleaning up the lake.

Yellow buoys in the middle of the lake warn boaters of an estimated two-foot clearance of the underwater debris.

The lake was last dredged in 2002 and many hope dredging the lake would make the priority list on a future bond election.

