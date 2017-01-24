Person of Interest in Sul Ross Student’s Disappearance Arrested for DWI

ALPINE (WBAP/KLIF News) – A suspect in the disappearance of a Keller woman in west Texas was arrested this week.

Chris Estrada has been charged him with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest after he led police in Alpine on a high-speed chase.

He’s a suspect in the disappearance of Zuzu Verk. She vanished in Alpine in October after a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian.

Estrada is a friend of Fabian’s and police seized his Mustang as part of their investigation.

Verk is 5’10”, 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

A $200,00 reward has been set up for information leading to an arrest in this case.

