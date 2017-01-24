Doctor Calls the Bushes ‘The Most Humble People’

HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara have touched the medical staff at a Houston hospital with their humility.

One of their physicians, Dr. Amy Mynderse, told reporters that when she informed the 92-year-old former president she would be speaking at a news conference Monday, he replied: “About what?”

Bush has been in the hospital for more than a week being treated for pneumonia, and former first lady Barbara Bush was treated at the same facility for bronchitis.

Mynderse says Bush appeared incredulous that people would want to know about him.

She says: “They’re so humble. They truly are the most humble people.”

Doctors say the 41st president is still recovering from pneumonia but that he will be moved from the intensive care unit Monday.

President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/PhpXXGKl6p — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 23, 2017

