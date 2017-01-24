Benefit Concert to Help Beloved Theater Director

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – There’s a benefit concert Tuesday night to raise money for a theater director who was beaten by two men outside a Target store in Uptown earlier this month.

The concert is at Theater 3 in Uptown at 7:30 p.m.

Donations will help pay for Derek Whitener’s medical bills as he continues to recover in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Dallas.

Since the attack, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $102,000.

Police are still searching for Whitener’s attackers.

