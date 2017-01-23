Suspects from San Antonio Mall Shooting in Custody

DALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a second of two suspects believed to be involved in a robbery turned deadly yesterday afternoon at a jewelry store in a San Antonio mall.

The first suspect is in critical condition at a hospital after being shot by a passer-by with a concealed handgun license. Police say that occurred after the suspect shot and killed a good Samaritan who tried to stop the robbery.

“It’s absolutely senseless,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said of the shooting. “Absolutely senseless. This is the second time a good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime.”

Police say as many as five others were injured at Rolling Oaks Mall when the second suspect fled through the mall, firing shots as he ran. Two others were hospitalized for non-shooting related issues.

Both suspects face charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.