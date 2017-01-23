Processional for Little Elm Officer Set for Today

DALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) — The body of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker will be transported this afternoon from a funeral home in North Collin County to a church in Plano.

The processional will begin in Aubrey at 3:30 pm and make its way through Little Elm, where residents are encouraged to hang flags or place blue ribbons to pay their respects. From there, the processional will move south on the Dallas North Tollway and to Prestonwood Baptist Church.

There, a public viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 tonight.

City officials say the processional will likely cause traffic delays. The funeral is tomorrow morning.