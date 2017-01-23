Plano Still Looking For Vicious Stray Dogs

PLANO (WBAP & KLIF News) — The City of Plano has issued another stray dog warning for the same two dogs that have been attacking joggers since last May.

The dogs were reported seen over the weekend and have been seen more than 50 times now.

City officials say it’s been a challenge catching the dogs because they are quick learners and have adapted to the sound of animal control trucks, running from them before they can even get close.

The dogs have been seen over a span of 20 square miles, which officials say is 10 times larger than that of urban coyotes. They are also linked to eight bite cases dating back to May of 2016.

The city has also created a map showing all locations there have been reported sightings.

Report Sightings of Evasive Dogs to 9-1-1. https://t.co/ppZirO3EUk pic.twitter.com/zkJoQkXfgF — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) January 20, 2017

Officials say the dogs exhibit the behavior of Australian cattle dogs and attack the backs of joggers ankles and then run off, as if they are herding cattle.

If you see the dogs, the city says do not approach them. Instead, simply call 911, report which way they travel if you see it, and do not approach them.