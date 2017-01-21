Texas CPS Caseworkers may need a Degree again

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF NEWS) – Texas Democratic lawmakers have filed bills seeking to restore a requirement that Child Protective Services caseworkers have at least a four-year college degree, including one that would add a stipulation that the degree be in a relevant field. Faced with a shortage of caseworkers in the welfare system, the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services removed the bachelor’s degree requirement last May, making Texas one of few states without such a requirement.

