Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A new member of the Texas Legislature may have offended some of the state’s Muslims by asking them to respond to a poll. Representative Kyle Biedermann wants them to fill out a questionnaire about their religion, and their feelings about terrorism. Some of the recipients say they’re annoyed by what they see as an unwarranted focus on radical Islam. The director of the interfaith organization “Texas Impact” thinks the best thing they can do is not even respond.