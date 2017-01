Little Elm (WBAP/KLIF) – The Little Elm High School marching band’s equipment trailer was vandalized Wednesday night, apparently while most of the town was attending a vigil for the police officer who had been shot to death the night before. The trailer was spray painted with what were described as “offensive words,” and the phrase “we are back.” It’s the second time in the last few months that trailer has been vandalized. It had recently been updated and painted at a cost of $40,000.