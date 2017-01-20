How to Listen to the Inauguration

Our coverage of the 45th Presidential Inauguration begins at 10:30 a.m. (CST).

Here’s what we can expect (all times are in central standard time):

7:30 a.m. President-elect Donald J. Trump will attend a church service with his family at Saint John’s Church, across the street from the White House. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.

8:30 a.m. President-elect Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also be in attendance.

9:30 a.m. President-elect Trump and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.

Around 11 a.m. President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn in. Their families, President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.

The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens.