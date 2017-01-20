Funeral Plans Finalized for Officer Jerry Walker

Little Elm (WBAP/KLIF) – Funeral plans have been finalized for Jerry Walker, the Little Elm police officer who was shot and killed Tuesday night during a standoff with an armed man. A public viewing will be held Monday night from 6-8pm at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. The funeral will be held at the same church on Tuesday at 10am. Meantime, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the gunman as 46 year old Rudy Garcia. Officers found Garcia dead inside his home, hours after the standoff began. It’s still not known if he died from police gunfire or from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Detective Walker joined the Little Elm police department in 1998. He leaves behind a wife and four children, ranging in age from a few months to 22 years old. If you would like to help the Walker family, the Jerry Walker Fund has been set up at the Capital One Bank on Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. You can make a donation at any Capital One Bank in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

