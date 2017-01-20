Controversial landlord selling properties to Habitat for Humanity

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The low rent housing landlord who’s been locked in a long-running dispute with Dallas city hall is selling dozens of disputed lots to Habitant for Humanity. Khraish Khraish, who owns HMK, Ltd. with his father, says Habitat is buying no fewer than 130 properties, perhaps more, depending as he puts it, “on what Habitat’s appetite is.” Habitat for Humanity’s C.E.O. says the deal has been in place for some time, but the group has been unable to discuss it publicly. He says it will buy lots in south Dallas and west Dallas over time as they become available. Khraish also says he’s sold 30 of his rental homes to tenants in Oak Cliff, and plans to sell more.