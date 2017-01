FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police have arrested a man accused of arson of a Fort Worth church.

55-year-old Dale Britton was arrested after he was recognized by citizens who saw news coverage of the arson and burglary.

Police say he was arrested without incident.

His bond is set $25-thousand.

