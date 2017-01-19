Texas State Lawmaker Indicted on Numerous Corruption Charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A Democratic state representative from Austin has been indicted on numerous corruption charges.

A grand jury indicted Dawnna Dukes on 13 felony counts of tampering with a government record and two misdemeanor counts of abuse of official capacity. If convicted, she faces up to 28 years in jail.

Dukes is accused of misspending campaign funds and doctoring records, as well as directing her legislative staff to work on non-official business.

Dukes previously had announced plans to resign, citing years-long medical concerns. But she reneged last week and was sworn in for her 12th term.

She can remain in the House while the case proceeds.

On Facebook on Wednesday, Dukes said she was disappointed but planned to plead not guilty. She wrote that the allegations were “raised by disgruntled former employees.”

