Texas bill would make all abortions felonies – no exceptions

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — State Representative Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, has authored legislation that would be the strictest outright ban on abortion in the nation. House Bill 948 would ban all abortions as felony offenses prosecutable as criminal homicide. It classifies a fetus as a “living human child” from the moment of conception and directs state officials to ignore federal laws allowing abortions under the 14th Amendment.

The bill makes no exception for rape or fetal abnormalities.

The Texas Observer reports Tinderholt’s bill is an attempt to force the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

(Copyright 2017, WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved.)