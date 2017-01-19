Senator Cornyn Hopeful about Trump Administration

(WBAP/KLIF) – Senator John Cornyn is both hopeful and optimistic about the coming days of the new Trump Administration.

He says he wants democrats to get over their loss and realize the American people sent a clear message.

“I’m hoping that the sort of changes that people were looking for when they voted for President Trump are going to allow us to unleash the power of the American economy and restore America’s leadership in the world,” Cornyn said.

Senator Cornyn says he looks forward to taking part in serving under President Donald Trump once he is sworn in. This is the third president Senator Cornyn will serve with.

