Rick Perry’s confirmation hearing begins in Washington

Washington, D.C. (WBAP/KLIF) – A confirmation hearing begins in Washington today for former Texas Governor Rick Perry. He has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be his Secretary of Energy. The process begins with Perry’s appearance before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. That nomination is a topic of much discussion in Washington because Trump has nominated Perry to run one of the three federal departments Perry said he wanted to eliminate when he was running for President in 2011. The Department of Energy is the one Perry famously forgot during one of that year’s debates.