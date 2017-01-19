Medical Examiner: Loncar’s Death Due To Cocaine

DALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) — A report from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shows the death of a well-known North Texas attorney was linked to drugs.

Brian Loncar, 56, was known from his TV commercials as the Texas Strong Arm and was found dead in his car outside his office in early December. The medical examiner’s office says the death is due to the “toxic effects of cocaine,” as well as hypertension and heart disease.

The death is being ruled accidental.

Loncar was found dead just two days after attending the funeral of his 16-year-old daughter, who committed suicide after a battle with depression.

He posted on Facebook the next day warning people about the dangers of depression, and was found dead the following morning.