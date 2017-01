FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police said a man in his twenties robbed four stores in less than two hours on Fort Worth’s north side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers nabbed him during a traffic stop at Long Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street later in the day. They reported finding a gun in his car.

The robberies happened about 30 minutes apart and each happened at gunpoint.

Police said no one was hurt.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

