Dallas street repairs will be delayed

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas City Council has been told its decision to postpone a bond election until November means more than a hundred miles of city streets won’t be repaired as planned. The city staff told the council it had expected to fix 568 miles of deteriorating city streets if the bond election had been held in may, and if it passed. Staff members now say the delay means there won’t be enough money, so at least a hundred miles of streets won’t be touched until sometime in the future.