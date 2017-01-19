Dallas Cowboys Fan Makes Bold Prediction Through Tattoo

DALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) — A Dallas Cowboys fan who went viral because of a tattoo he got during the season isn’t changing his tune.

Jordan Garnett is a 24-year-old Florida-based comedian who went viral after getting a “Super Bowl LI Champions” tattoo in the beginning of December.

“I was just like, ‘Something special is going on this year. No one’s going to stop us,'” Garnett said. “So I made that decision.”

The only problem is that the Green Bay Packers did stop Dallas in the playoffs, essentially making the tattoo an outdated and incorrect prediction. Garnett says when the post went viral, he received a lot of negative feedback, with many people saying he jinxed the Cowboys’ season.

But with the Cowboys losing and thus not able to become Super Bowl LI champions, Garnett didn’t lose the tattoo. Instead, he simply added another Roman numeral to make it read “Super Bowl LII Champions” and predict an even better season for the Cowboys next year.

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

As far as the critics who say he jinxed the Cowboys last season and is doing it again for 2017, he’s not exactly on board with them.

“I think that’s absolutely ridiculous,” Garnett said. “If you really think a 24-year-old struggling comedian who lives at home with his grandmother jinxed America’s team, you’re out of your mind.”