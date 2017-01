North Richland Hills (WBAP/KLIF) – A former North Richland Hills church nursery volunteer has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges. 65 year old Francisco Guevara faces at least three counts of abusing children while working in the nursery at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. A former priest at that church was charged with sexually abusing children, and was in the process of being defrocked when he died in 2008.