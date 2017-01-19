American Airlines Offers ‘Basic Economy Fare’

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth based American Airlines is the latest airline to roll out a “basic economy” fare. The airline announced Tuesday it will start selling the fares next month for flights at 10 airports. No word on how much the stripped down tickets will cost, but there are a number of restrictions. For example, you won’t be allowed to bring any wheeled carry-on bags with you. You’ll only be allowed to fit a single item under the seat. If you hold a “basic economy” ticket, you’ll be in the last group to board, you can’t pick a seat when you book your fare and tickets aren’t refundable and can’t be changed.

