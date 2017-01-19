2nd Ex-Baylor Title IX Official Alleges Discrimination

WACO, Texas (AP) – Another former Title IX official at Baylor University has filed a complaint with federal civil rights officials accusing university officials of discrimination and intimidation while she tried to investigate sexual assault reports.

Gabrielle Lyons was an investigator for the school’s former Title IX coordinator, Patty Crawford.

Lyons brought to light the complaint, filed in April, on an episode of ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that aired this week.

She said she resigned in November 2015 “because of Baylor’s noncompliance” with Title IX and failure to investigate sexual assault complaints, especially those involving football players.

In a statement, Baylor officials denied Lyons’ allegation.

Crawford resigned in October 2016. Baylor has received a storm of criticism over claims it mishandled sexual assault cases for several years.

