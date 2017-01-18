Texas Rangers Investigating Little Elm Shooting

Little Elm (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting that killed Detective Jerry Walker. The Rangers are tracing the direction of bullets that would have come from inside the suspect’s house and from officers who returned fire.

“The Texas Rangers are the top notch in the state,” says Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison. “Everybody goes to them when something like this happens.”

Harrison was at the scene when the suspect started firing from inside the house. He says he saw Walker get hit.

“He was a people person. He was just that likable type guy, always had a smile on his face,” Harrison says. “He knew what his job was, but at the same time, he was extremely compassionate. He knew the human side of policing.”

Harrison describes a “hail of gunfire” between officers and the suspect. He says officers rescued the suspect’s grandmother, taking her from the back of the house.

A robot entered the front of the house. The robot found the suspect dead.

Frisco police and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department have been providing manpower for Little Elm. The department has 51 officers. Harrison says his officers will return to duty Thursday morning.

“The outpouring from the community has been phenomenal,” Harrison says.

(Copyright 2017 WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved)