Texas lawmakers attempting to raise legal smoking age

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — For many years Texas Democrats have been trying to raise the state smoking age to 21 and this year they might actually get it done.

Rep. John Zerwas, a Richmond Republican and physician who is behind the effort says he has the support of a some powerful Republicans this year in his effort to prevent people, especially kids, from picking up the habit. In past sessions Republicans have argued that raising the legal age to buy cigarettes would be an infringement on personal liberty that could cost the state millions of dollars in lost tax revenue.

The Dallas Morning News cites an analysis from the Department of State Health Services, however, that concluded Texas could save nearly $5.6 billion in health care costs over 25 years, the department estimates, and preterm births would reduce by 11.6 percent over 20 years.

