Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys Loss

DALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) — Ticket prices for the Super Bowl have gone down since the Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs Sunday.

Before the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket was around $4,200. Immediately after the game, the cheapest ticket had dropped about 20% to $3,300, and as of Tuesday morning, they were even cheaper with a ticket costing around $3,200.

With Sunday’s loss, Dallas will not be playing in their first Super Bowl in 21 years. Their contention in the playoffs was part of the reason tickets on the secondary market were as high as they were.

The other reason ticket prices skyrocketed, according to industry officials, is that the Super Bowl this year is being played in Houston — just a four-hour drive away from Dallas.