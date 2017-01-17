Seats Open on Mansfield School Board, Council

MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News) – A few important seats are open in the upcoming Mansfield elections.

Election season kicks off in the city on Wednesday.

There are two seats open on the Mansfield School Board and another pair on the city council.

Qualifications for school board candidates include being at least 18-years-old, a registered voter, no felony convictions and the candidate must have lived in the Mansfield School District for at least six months.

Council candidates must have lived in the city for at least a year and be registered voters.

The filing period runs through February 17.

Election Day is May 6.

