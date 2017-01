DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police in Dallas will release new information on Tuesday about the search for two suspects in a brutal attack on a local theater director.

Investigators said two masked men beat Derek Whitener with a pipe in the parking lot of a Target in Uptown.

He’s recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Medical Center.

A GoFundMe Account has been set up to help pay Whitener’s medical bills has raised more than $47,000.

