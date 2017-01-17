Feminist Group Removed from Women’s March

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Texas-based feminist group is no longer a partner in the upcoming Women’s March on Washington.

The new wave feminists, who describe themselves as pro-life, found out that they are no longer listed as partners of the upcoming march scheduled the day after the Presidential Inauguration.

The group’s president Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa said march organizers were bullied into removing her group as a partner due to its stance on abortion, according to the Texas Tribune.

The march’s website said its purpose is to send a message to the new government that women’s rights are human rights.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.