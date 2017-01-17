Facebook CEO to Testify in Multi-Billion Dollar Lawsuit in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oak Cliff helping residents plant fruits and vegetables in the neighborhood’s community garden.

The billionaire businessman will spend the rest of the week testifying in a $2 billion copyright infringement lawsuit in Dallas.

It was filed by Richardson-based video game company Zenimax. The lawsuit claims that Oculus VR, a company Zuckerberg bought in 2014, was based on virtual technology that was stolen from their company.

It’s been in the court system for the past two years and eventually led to a public trial by jury that started earlier this month.

Zuckerberg and other key Oculus VR executives, including Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey, will take the stand this week to defend the company from Zenimax.

An attorney for Zenimax told Business Insider this case “is one of the biggest technology heists ever.”

Zenimax accused Oculus executives of stealing its software and trade secrets through its hiring of former Zenimax employee John Carmack along with five other employees.

Zuckerberg has been posting messages on Facebook about his time in Dallas, as he met with the community as well as members of the police department.

He said his time in Oak Cliff is part of his year of travel doing charity work nationwide. He plans to visit 30 states he’s never been to before.

