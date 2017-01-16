Police: Dallas Woman Arrested After Fatally Running Over Man

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say a woman has confessed to fatally running over a man with her vehicle after a domestic altercation.

Police said Sunday that 39-year-old Lakinta Cosby has been arrested on a murder charge. Thirty-six-year-old Sherron Berry pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck on Saturday.

A surveillance video released by police showed a sport utility vehicle making a U-turn on a city street and going up onto the sidewalk as a man starts running. The view is then blocked by a building.

Police say that after getting a tip, detectives recovered the suspect vehicle at a home. Then Cosby arrived there and surrendered to officers.

Cosby was in Dallas County jail on Sunday. Bond was set at $100,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

