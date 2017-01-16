National Weather Service Confirms Four North Texas Tornadoes in Weekend Storms

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Service is confirming four tornadoes from the storm system that ripped through North Texas Sunday with more possible.

The four confirmed include a tornado in Grand Prairie that does not yet have a wind speed associated with it.

An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in Hill County and in Clifton – northwest of Waco. An EF-0 tornado was also confirmed several miles west of Waco.

More surveys will be conducted Tuesday with the National Weather Service looking at an area near I-635 in Northwest Dallas County where an office building had several windows blown out.

