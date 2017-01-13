Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick defends “bathroom bill”

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) – Texas business leaders say the so-called “bathroom bill” being scrutinized in the state senate and supported by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick could cost the state up to $8.5 billion dollars and as many as 100,000 jobs. Patrick and his supporters are firing back, challenging the numbers.

Senate Bill 6 would require transgendered people to use the restrooms assigned to their biological gender at public schools and universities and government buildings.

The Lt. Governor also took issue with media coverage of the bill, telling the Texas Tribune that news reports regularly ignore the fact that polls have shown overwhelming support for the bill and that the only people opposed to it are, “Anglo liberals, and many of them work in the media.”

The bill is expected to face an uphill battle with lawmakers.

