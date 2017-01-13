Former Green Bay Packers Player Talks About Sunday’s Game

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) Anticipation will be tense this Sunday with the Cowboys facing off against the Packers again this season, but this time in their first playoff game. One Dallas man calls himself a Cowboys fan, but actually used to play for Green Bay. Dr. John Michels is a physician now at Interventional Spine and Pain in Dallas. He told us his allegiance lies with both teams because while his heart is with the Packers, the Cowboys’ offensive line impresses him as a former offensive lineman. Michels says while Tony Romo is on the sideline now, Jerry Jones likely has an opening for him on the coaching staff next season, if Romo chooses to retire. Listen to all of Dr. Michel’s comments here and catch reaction to the game Monday morning at 7:15 on 570 KLIF.

