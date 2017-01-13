Dallas Police Release Surveillance Video of Suspect in LGBT Church Vandalism Case



DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas police said the suspect in the vandalism of the Cathedral of Hope Church was caught on camera. It happened around 11 p.m. on January 4th.

The video shows a black man, about 40 years old with a goatee, spray painting the graffiti on the church’s Interface Peace chapel.

The graffiti included a reference to kiddie porn, a person’s name, a Louisiana phone number and a reference to a brown Chevy suburban.

The car the suspect drove is a gold or tan SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.

The church’s Dr. Neil Cazares-Thomas said his recent appearance on a Conservative talk show where the host attempted to link the L-G-B-T community with pedophilia may have motivated the suspect.

He said instead of getting angry, the church chose to focus on love.

“There’s a lot of division right now and differences in theologies are being used to separate people. I think we can use this as an opportunity to say hey listen its time for us to begin to heal our nation and find a way that we can work together, ” he said.



